SC Urges Centre to Take Up Homeless Rehab of Mentally Ill Seriously

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that the rehabilitation of homeless persons suffering from psychosocial disabilities is a sensitive issue and directed the Centre to treat the matter "very seriously."

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was informed by the Centre that deliberations were already underway, with meetings being held to address the issue.

Counsel for the Union government stated, “We are already deliberating. Meetings are going on. I request eight weeks’ time to place on record the progress made so far.”

In response, the apex court emphasised, “You need to take it very seriously and complete it in as little time as possible.”

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, seeking directions to formulate and implement a policy for the rehabilitation of homeless individuals with psychosocial disabilities.

In April, the court had issued notices to the Centre and other concerned authorities on the matter.

Psychosocial disabilities refer to the barriers and challenges faced by individuals with mental health conditions, often compounded by discrimination and lack of support.

On Friday, the petitioner pointed out that the Centre had yet to file a counter affidavit. The bench noted that a brief reply was on record.

The petitioner highlighted the dire condition of the homeless, stating, “They are literally being kicked around like footballs.” He urged that the police should take steps to support their rehabilitation under existing laws.

He further noted that many of the homeless are women and that there is often a negative approach from law enforcement, largely due to the absence of a proper rehabilitation framework.

The bench said, “We are expecting a comprehensive response from the government on all these issues. Let them come back; we will monitor the matter and try to take it to a logical conclusion.”

When the Centre’s counsel referred to the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, the bench remarked, “The Acts are in place. But where is the execution? Where is the compliance?”

The matter has been scheduled for the next hearing on September 22.

The petition has sought directions for the formulation and implementation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for key stakeholders, including law enforcement and medical health departments, to ensure humane and effective handling of homeless persons with psychosocial disabilities.