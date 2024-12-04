SC transfers criminal cases against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose to CBI

The Supreme Court of India on Wednesday directed the transfer of two criminal cases against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kabir Shankar Bose from the state police to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The decision was made following a petition by Bose, who argued that the ongoing investigations by the state police were politically motivated and biased due to the influence of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party.

Bose, who is a prominent BJP leader in West Bengal, has been facing serious charges, including corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and other criminal activities. His legal team contended that the state police, under the control of the TMC government, could not conduct an impartial investigation into the cases, which had been filed in connection with alleged financial irregularities and illegal activities during Bose’s tenure in public office.

The Supreme Court bench, while hearing the case, acknowledged the concerns raised by Bose’s counsel regarding the impartiality of the state police. The court emphasized the need for a fair and transparent investigation into the allegations, particularly in politically sensitive cases. As a result, the court ordered the transfer of the cases to the CBI, which is often seen as a neutral and independent agency in handling high-profile investigations.

The CBI will now take over the probe and conduct a fresh investigation into the charges against Bose. The decision has been welcomed by BJP leaders, who view it as a step toward ensuring justice and accountability. However, the TMC has criticized the ruling, accusing the BJP of using the CBI for political purposes.

As the investigation moves forward, it is expected to intensify the political rivalry between the BJP and TMC in West Bengal.