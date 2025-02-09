SC to hear plea on education, healthcare for Rohingya refugees in Delhi

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Monday seeking directives for the Centre and Delhi government to provide Rohingya refugees access to public schools and hospitals in the capital.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh will hear the petition, filed by an NGO advocating for the rights of displaced communities. The plea highlights the lack of access to essential services for Rohingya refugees living in Delhi, particularly education and healthcare.

According to the petition, several Rohingya families residing in makeshift settlements struggle with poor living conditions and are unable to enroll their children in government schools or receive adequate medical care. The NGO argues that denying these basic services violates their fundamental rights under the Indian Constitution and international human rights principles.

The Centre has maintained a firm stance on the issue of Rohingya refugees, often citing national security concerns. In the past, the government has argued that Rohingya migrants are illegal and could be deported. However, rights groups and activists contend that these refugees, many of whom fled persecution in Myanmar, deserve humanitarian assistance until a permanent solution is found.

The Supreme Court's decision on this plea could have significant implications for the treatment of refugees in India. If the court directs the government to extend public services to Rohingya refugees, it may set a precedent for other displaced communities seeking similar relief.

The hearing comes amid ongoing debates on India's refugee policy and the balance between security concerns and humanitarian obligations. The outcome of the case is expected to shape future discussions on refugee rights in the country.