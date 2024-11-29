SC to Hear Plea as Ex-Judge Probes Sambhal Mosque Violence

The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed retired Allahabad High Court judge Devendra Kumar Arora to lead a three-member committee investigating the November 24 violence at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, which left four people dead.

The committee will examine the causes of the incident, triggered during a survey of the Mughal-era mosque, and recommend preventive measures.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Friday hear a plea by the mosque's management committee challenging a November 19 district court order that mandated the survey. The plea claims the order lacked legal basis and heightened local tensions.

The state has assured a fair probe while the legal dispute over the survey continues.