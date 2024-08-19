SC takes suo motu case over Kolkata medic murder

New Delhi: Taking suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, which triggered a nationwide uproar and continues to cripple healthcare services in many parts of the country, the Supreme Court is all set to hear the matter on Tuesday. In another development, in the wake of protests by medics, the Union home ministry has asked all state police forces to provide situation reports every two hours.

According to the cause list of August 20 uploaded on the apex court website, a three-judge bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Mishra is scheduled to hear on Tuesday a matter titled -- "In Re: Alleged rape and murder incident of a trainee doctor in R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata and related issues.”

The alleged rape and murder of the junior doctor in a seminar hall of the state-run hospital has sparked nationwide protests. The body of the postgraduate trainee with severe injury marks was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital's chest department on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata police in connection with the case the next day.

The Calcutta High Court on August 13 ordered the transfer of the probe into the case from the Kolkata police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. The high court expressed a lack of satisfaction with the Kolkata police and passed the order after hearing petitions filed by one of the victim's parents and certain other individuals.

Allowing relief to the petitioners, the high court’s division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya said: "The parents of the victim have an apprehension that if the investigation is allowed to continue in this manner, it will derail... Without significant progress in the investigation, we would be well justified in accepting the prayers by the victim's parents that evidence would be destroyed. Therefore, we transfer the investigation to the CBI to do justice between parties and to inspire public confidence."

Observing that the mob violence and vandalism at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 14 was an absolute failure of state machinery, the high court had on August 16 directed the police and the hospital authorities to file affidavits on the situation there.

In the wake of protests by doctors, nursing staff and others against the alleged rape and murder at the state-run hospital in Kolkata, Union Home Ministry has asked all state police forces to provide situation reports every two hours.

In a communication to the additional D-Gs of state police forces, the Union home ministry has said that the law and order situation in all states should be monitored in view of the ongoing protests.

"Henceforth, a continuous two-hourly law and order situation report in this regard may kindly be sent to the MHA control room (New Delhi) by fax, email or WhatsApp from 1600 hours today," the communication sent on Friday said.

Doctors and other medical staff have been protesting in different parts of the country, affecting the functioning of healthcare facilities. They are pressing for a Central law to check violence against healthcare personnel, declaring hospitals safe zones with mandatory security entitlements, among other demands.