New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday suspended the life sentence of a convict, Irfan Siraj Pada, in the 2002 Godhra train burning case on medical grounds.

Pada’s counsel told a bench of Justice M.M. Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B. Varale that the convict had spent 18 years in prison.

The Gujarat government did not oppose his plea.

“In view of the aforestated factual scenario, we are inclined to grant suspension of sentence to the petitioner only on medical grounds,” the bench said.

On February 27, 2002, 59 people were killed when a coach of the Sabarmati Express was set ablaze at Godhra in Gujarat, triggering communal riots in the state.