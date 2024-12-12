SC stresses balance between religious sentiments, tiger habitat protection

The bench, led by Justice B.R. Gavai, acknowledged the importance of balancing the protection of wildlife with the rights of people who visit temples in these habitats. The court recognized that temples and religious sites hold significant cultural and emotional value for many, and their religious activities must be given "due consideration" while enforcing laws meant to conserve tiger populations.

The issue has gained prominence due to concerns about how conservation measures, such as restricting human activity within tiger reserves, might affect religious practices at temples located in these areas. Some temple authorities and local devotees have raised concerns that these restrictions could interfere with their religious freedoms and practices, including access to worship places.

While the court stressed the importance of preserving tiger habitats, it also noted that a balance needs to be struck between environmental protection and religious rights. The bench further suggested that the concerned authorities should explore ways to accommodate religious practices without compromising the integrity of the sanctuary.

This ruling marks an ongoing effort by the judiciary to address complex issues at the intersection of conservation, religion, and public interest, urging authorities to find practical solutions that respect both ecological needs and cultural values. The case continues to unfold, with further hearings expected as the court evaluates potential measures to address these competing concerns.