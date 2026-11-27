The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on the Rajasthan government for its "lethargy" in a matter concerning contamination in the Jojari-Bandi-Luni river ecosystem, and warned of drastic action to wake up the authorities from "slumber".A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta observed that if the state authorities would not act in the matter, then the apex court could initiate suo motu contempt action against them.

"You better advise the government and let them come out at the ground level and work rather than facing the wrath of this court," the bench told Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, who was appearing for the Rajasthan government.

"They (authorities) don't want to do anything at all. We will surely have to take some drastic action to wake them up from slumber. We will not let this thing slide due to red-tapism or bureaucratic hurdles. We will take them to task if they will not wake up and act," the bench observed.

The top court was hearing a suo motu case concerning contamination in the Jojari river. The bench had also flagged the issue of pollution in the Bandi and Luni rivers. The Jojari river passes through Jodhpur, the Bandi river flows through Pali and the Luni river runs through Balotra. The Bandi and Jojari rivers merge with the Luni river near Balotra city.

During the hearing on Friday, senior advocate Balbir Singh, who is assisting the bench as an amicus curiae in the matter, referred to the October 26 order passed by the top court in the case.

He referred to the apex court's direction restraining the state from granting any further permission for the establishment of new industrial units along or in the vicinity of the riverine ecosystem until the high flood line and buffer zones were scientifically determined. When he referred to the state's response, the bench observed, "It's absolutely lethargic."

The amicus said that according to the court's October 26 direction, the state government has constituted a special investigation team to undertake a comprehensive probe into the organised illegal 'bajri' mining activities affecting Luni, Jojari and Bandi rivers and their tributaries.

He said according to the status report filed in the court, some FIRs have also been registered in this regard. The law officer told the bench about the action taken by the state authorities in the matter. "If positive action and positive blueprint will not come, your officers will suffer. Not only officers, it will reflect upon the government as a whole," the bench observed.

The top court also flagged the issue of severe drinking water shortage in Balotra. "Why can't the government have a pipeline to provide drinking water to millions of people living in that area?" the bench observed. It suggested that a roughly 100-kilometre pipeline from the Narmada canal may be laid for this.

"If the central and the state government will be able to do this, it will be a wonderful thing for the people of that area," the bench said. It posted the matter for December 10 for passing order. The top court has earlier passed several directions in the matter.

In August, the top court had directed the state government to constitute an "Integrated Coordination Group" (ICG) headed by the chief secretary to deal with the issue of contamination in the Jojari, Bandi and Luni rivers.

It had said the ICG shall hold detailed consultative deliberations with the high-level ecosystem oversight committee, formed earlier, on the issues highlighted in its order with a view to evolving an integrated, coordinated and time-bound framework for implementation of the measures.

The apex court in November last year constituted a high-level ecosystem oversight committee to detect the fundamental maladies in the system, to supervise the remedial measures required to arrest further pollution and to give long-term suggestions for reversal of the damage already caused.