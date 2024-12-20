SC Slams Punjab for Skipping Farmer's Medical Test

New Delhi: Pulling up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests of farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, on an indefinite fast at the Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border, the Supreme Court on Thursday asked the state government to convince him to undergo a health examination, saying even Irom Sharmila continued with her protest under medical supervision.

The apex court assured the farmer leader that the bench would talk to him once he was safe.

The 70-year-old farmer leader has been on an indefinite fast for the last three weeks.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said while no one was trying to uproot the farmers' protest, it only wanted to ensure Mr Dallewal's safety, calling him a "mass leader".

"Take the case of civil rights activist Irom Sharmila, she continued her protest for years under medical supervision. Similarly, Dallewal can also continue his protest under medical supervision," said Justice Bhuyan.

Taking note of Punjab government doctors’ statement that Mr Dallewal was alright even without conducting basic medical tests, the bench said: "A over 70-year-old person on hunger strike for past 21 days and suffering from various health ailments is alright. How it can be? Have you conducted his blood tests, ECG test and required investigation?"

"Court will talk to him (Jagjit Singh Dallewal) once we satisfy ourselves that he is safe," Justice Surya Kant further said.

The farmer leader had reportedly conveyed through Punjab officials that he wanted to address the court.

The top court asked Punjab Advocate General Gurminder Singh to persuade Mr Dallewal to take medical treatment for a week at least saying others could continue with the protest.

Mr Singh sought a day to convince Dallewal and convey the court's sentiments for ensuring his wellbeing.

The bench then posted the matter on December 20.

Mr Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast at the Khanauri border since November 26 to press the Centre into accepting the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price on crops.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by the police forces.

The Haryana government set up the barricades on the Ambala-New Delhi National Highway in February after it was announced that the farmers would march to Delhi in support of their demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP for their produce.