SC Slams Politicians Over Repeated Doubts on EVM Credibility

New Delhi:�The Supreme Court on Tuesday expressed strong disapproval over the repeated doubts raised by political leaders regarding the credibility of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The court criticised the tendency of some political figures to question the integrity of the EVM system when they lose elections, while conveniently accepting its legitimacy when they win.

The bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, pointed out the inconsistency in the stance taken by several leaders. "When they win, there is no issue with EVMs, but when they lose, questions are raised about the system," said the CJI, underscoring the importance of maintaining public trust in the electoral process.

The court’s remarks came during a hearing of a case involving a petition filed by the All India Congress Committee, which had sought the introduction of paper trail machines for greater transparency in elections. The petition also raised concerns over the potential tampering of EVMs, echoing the claims of several opposition parties after key election losses in recent years.

However, the court clarified that EVMs are a widely accepted and reliable technology used in India’s elections. It emphasized that there has been no substantial evidence to prove any tampering of EVMs, and suggested that political parties should focus on improving their electoral strategies rather than casting aspersions on the voting process.

EVMs have been in use in Indian elections since 2000, and the Election Commission has consistently defended their integrity. Despite this, the debate over their credibility remains a recurring issue, especially after electoral setbacks faced by certain political parties. The Supreme Court’s latest comments highlight the need for constructive engagement and trust in the electoral process.