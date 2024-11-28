SC slams Delhi officials over pollution, orders extended GRAP-4 measures

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday strongly criticised Delhi authorities for their failure to effectively implement the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 measures aimed at combating severe air pollution. The court expressed its dissatisfaction with the delay in enforcing these measures despite the worsening air quality in the national capital.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S. Oka and Augustine George Masih, emphasized that GRAP-4 restrictions, including halting physical classes for students up to grade 12, should have been enforced sooner. It directed that these measures should remain in place until at least Monday, with the exception of the restrictions on school closures. The court also questioned the delay in implementing GRAP-3 and GRAP-4 despite the Air Quality Index (AQI) crossing hazardous levels earlier in the month.

The court’s rebuke extended to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), which had waited for air quality to worsen before acting. The Supreme Court instructed the CAQM to adopt a more proactive approach in preventing pollution, including using satellite data to track farm fires that contribute to the pollution.

Moreover, the court directed state governments in the National Capital Region (NCR) to immediately set up teams to monitor the enforcement of GRAP-4 and address complaints regarding violations. It further highlighted the role of the central government and local authorities in ensuring the safety and health of citizens amid the ongoing pollution crisis​.