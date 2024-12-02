SC seeks EC's reply on plea against decision to increase no. of voters per polling station

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Election Commission (EC) on a PIL challenging its decision to increase the maximum number of voters per polling station from 1,200 to 1,500, saying it is "concerned".A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar asked senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the poll panel, to file a short affidavit explaining the rationale behind the decision.

"Senior advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for the Election Commission, says on instruction that they will explain the position by way of a short affidavit. Let the affidavit be filed within a period of three weeks," the bench said.

It said it was "concerned" and no voter should be excluded.

The EC said political parties are consulted in every constituency when the total number of voters is raised per EVM (electronic voting machine).

Singh said voters are always permitted to cast their votes even beyond the prescribed time.

The bench has now listed the PIL in the week commencing January 27, 2025, and asked the EC to provide a copy of its affidavit to the petitioner before the next date of hearing.

The PIL, filed by Indu Prakash Singh, has challenged two communications issued by the EC in August increasing the number of voters per polling station in each constituency across India.

Singh has contended that the decision to increase the number of voters per polling booth was arbitrary and not based on any data.