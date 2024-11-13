SC says no bulldozer justice without due process

New Delhi: In a significant ruling, the Supreme Court while hearing arguments on the state-initiated 'bulldozer actions' observed that the executive cannot replace the judiciary. The apex court said that due process must be followed.

Bulldozer action is a practice involving the demolition of properties belonging to individuals accused of crimes. The court underscored the importance of constitutional rights that protect individuals against arbitrary actions by the state, emphasizing that due process must be followed.

Highlighting the rule of law, the Supreme Court noted that these constitutional safeguards ensure that individuals' properties are not seized or demolished without due cause. The court clarified that the legal framework serves to protect citizens from such arbitrary actions, underscoring that no property can be destroyed or taken without a transparent and just process.



