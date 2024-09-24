SC Ruling on NRI Quota Sparks Uncertainty for Medical College Admissions in Telangana

Hyderabad:Some NRI-sponsored candidates aspiring for admission in Telangana’s private medical colleges were in for tense times after the Supreme Court observation’s observations on Tuesday.

While hearing an appeal from the Punjab government seeking to expand the NRI quota to candidates who are close relatives of NRIs, the Supreme Court remarked that the "NRI quota business needs to end" due to the risk of misuse.



On September 10, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had set aside the AAP-led government's August 20 notification that expanded the NRI seat category to include distant relatives of candidates “such as uncles, aunts, grandparents, and cousins” for admission under the 15 per cent NRI quota to medical and dental courses.



While hearing the appeal, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, Justice J.B Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra noted: "Candidates with much higher marks will lose seats, and others will get in through the backdoor." The bench also noted that most applicants under the expanded NRI definition were actually residents of India. "We should not support something that is clearly a fraudulent category," the CJI added.



This could affect NRI quota seats in Telangana as well. According to the KNRUHS prospectus for admissions into MBBS courses under management quota in private un-aided medical colleges, candidates can use the NRI quota if sponsored by blood relatives, including parents, siblings, or even an uncle or aunt.

However, the Supreme Court ruling clarified that uncles and aunts cannot sponsor candidates. The court has expressed concern over the misuse of these categories.



According to the university prospectus, there is no mechanism to verify the blood relationship in such cases. Deccan Chronicle attempted to contact the Vice Chancellor and Registrar of the health university for clarification but they were unavailable.

“In most private colleges, medical seats under NRI quota are the most-sought after seats as the colleges can convert them into Management quota and offer them to Indian residents. Colleges can charge the NRI quota fee from these candidates,” said Kiran Madhala, national coordinator for All India Federation of Government Teaching Doctors.