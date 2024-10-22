SC reserves verdict on pleas against HC order quashing UP madrasa law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court reserved its verdict on Tuesday regarding the pleas challenging the Allahabad High Court's decision that deemed the 2004 Uttar Pradesh law on madrasas unconstitutional, citing violations of the principle of secularism.



A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud, along with Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, heard arguments from a range of lawyers representing eight petitioners and Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natraj for the Uttar Pradesh government over nearly two days.

The final arguments commenced on Monday, featuring senior advocates like Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Salman Khurshid, and Menaka Guruswamy for the petitioners. On Tuesday, the bench also heard from senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi, P. Chidambaram, and Guru Krishna Kumar representing various litigants.

On March 22, the Allahabad High Court declared the Act unconstitutional and in violation of secularism, urging the state government to integrate madrasa students into the formal education system.

On April 5, the CJI-led bench provided relief to approximately 1.7 million madrasa students by staying the High Court's verdict that annulled the Uttar Pradesh Board of Madarsa Education Act, 2004.

The Supreme Court is considering around eight petitions, with the lead case filed by Anjum Kadari against the High Court's ruling.