SC rejects transfer of RG Kar doctor rape case outside Bengal

A bench led by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud ruled that the Kolkata trial court judge has the authority to request further investigation if deemed necessary after reviewing evidence.
CBI Status Report Reviewed
The Supreme Court reviewed the CBI's sixth status report on the case at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital but refrained from making observations, stating that the investigation is ongoing.
Charges Framed, Trial to Begin November 11 Charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy were framed by the Kolkata court on November 4, with a day-to-day trial scheduled to commence on November 11.
National Task Force Report on Health Professionals’ Safety During the hearing, the National Task Force presented its protocol report for health professional safety, which the Court directed to be circulated among all states and union territories. The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.
Supreme Court Scrutiny of Civic Volunteers On October 15, the Court questioned West Bengal's government on its recruitment and appointment of civic volunteers, seeking comprehensive data on the process.