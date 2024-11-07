SC rejects transfer of RG Kar doctor rape case outside Bengal

CBI Status Report Reviewed





The Supreme Court reviewed the CBI's sixth status report on the case at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital but refrained from making observations, stating that the investigation is ongoing.

Charges Framed, Trial to Begin November 11

Charges against prime accused Sanjay Roy were framed by the Kolkata court on November 4, with a day-to-day trial scheduled to commence on November 11.

National Task Force Report on Health Professionals’ Safety

During the hearing, the National Task Force presented its protocol report for health professional safety, which the Court directed to be circulated among all states and union territories. The hearing was adjourned for four weeks.

Supreme Court Scrutiny of Civic Volunteers

On October 15, the Court questioned West Bengal's government on its recruitment and appointment of civic volunteers, seeking comprehensive data on the process.