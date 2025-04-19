SC Reinstates Conviction of Jawan Who Opened Fire in Mess

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has reinstated the conviction of an army jawan who opened fire on fellow soldiers with an AK‑47 after complaining about mess food, overturning his 2014 acquittal by the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

A bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and S.V.N. Bhatti on Thursday restored the trial court’s 2013 verdict that found the soldier guilty of attempted murder (IPC Section 307) and illegal arms use (Arms Act Section 27). “The accused, in rage, fired indiscriminately knowing the bullets could cause death,” the judgment said, noting the victims suffered four grievous thigh wounds.

While affirming culpability, the court reduced the sentence from seven years’ rigorous imprisonment to the 17 months already served, citing the incident’s 2010 vintage and the jawan’s momentary “rage” despite being part of a disciplined force.

The order nullifies the High Court’s July 2014 rulings that had set aside the conviction and sentence.