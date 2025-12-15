SC Questions Why Full Leaked Audio Not Sent for Forensic Test

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned why the entire set of leaked audio clips, which a petition alleged pointed to the role of former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh in the 2023 ethnic violence, was not sent for forensic examination.

The apex court said it was “a little disturbed” by an affidavit filed on behalf of the petitioners on November 20, which stated that only select audio clippings had been sent for forensic analysis.

A Bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kumar and Alok Aradhe asked government authorities why the full leaked audio recording, said to be around 48 minutes long, was not forwarded to the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU), Gujarat, for examination.

The NFSU had earlier reported that the leaked audio clips were “tampered with,” effectively giving a clean chit.

Former Manipur chief minister N. Biren Singh resigned on February 9 amid internal dissent within the BJP and mounting demands for a leadership change in the State.

During the hearing, the Bench expressed its displeasure over the affidavit, noting that it indicated only selected portions of the audio had been examined. Counsel for the respondents said the affidavit had not been served on them.

Referring to the affidavit, the court observed, “Now this affidavit, which according to you has not been served upon you, states to the effect that only select clippings were sent.”

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said it was possible that the complete audio clips submitted to the court were not forwarded to the NFSU.

When the respondents’ counsel sought time to respond, the court questioned why the full material had not been sent earlier and remarked, “But why should time be wasted again?”

The Bench then sought clarity on the total duration of the audio material available. Bhushan said the full recordings were around 56 minutes long, of which 48 minutes had been filed in court. He added that the remaining portion identified the person who recorded the audio and that revealing his identity could endanger his life.

The court observed that once the entire tape was available, it should have been sent in full for forensic examination. “Why should they send only a limited portion?” it asked.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati sought a week’s time to respond to the affidavit. Taking it on record, the court posted the matter for further hearing on January 7.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHUR), which has sought an independent SIT probe into the alleged leaked audio clips.