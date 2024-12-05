SC quashes defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday quashed criminal defamation proceedings against Union minister L Murugan on a complaint filed by the Chennai-based Murasoli Trust for his alleged defamatory statements at a press conference in December 2020.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan passed the order after Murugan's counsel said the politician never intended to defame the Trust or cause any harm to its reputation.

