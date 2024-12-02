SC Keeps GRAP Stage 4 Restrictions in Delhi, Cites Enforcement Gaps

The Supreme Court has declined to relax Stage 4 restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR, citing insufficient enforcement of the measures aimed at combating severe air pollution. The court emphasized that restrictions would remain until air quality showed a sustained improvement. It directed state officials from Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan to report on compensation for workers affected by these restrictions​.

Stage 4 measures under GRAP include bans on non-essential construction and industrial activities and restrictions on non-essential vehicle entry into Delhi. Although air quality improved slightly, moving from "very poor" to "poor" with an AQI of 285, the court stressed the importance of stricter compliance. It criticized the authorities for inadequate implementation and called for immediate action to address systemic lapses​.

The Supreme Court plans further discussions on December 5, focusing on long-term solutions to air pollution and considering easing restrictions only after significant and consistent AQI improvement​.