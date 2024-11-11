SC junks plea of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party to postpone Bihar by-polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by political strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party to postpone the Bihar by-elections scheduled to be held on November 13. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan said it was too late to interfere in the scheduled by-polls.



Calling it a policy issue, the top court said courts shouldn't interfere in such matters and noted all arrangements had been made for the Bihar by-elections.

"Other political parties do not have a problem. Only you have a problem. You are a new political party, you need to know these zig-zags," remarked the bench.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the petitioner, said there was no other festival as important as Chhath Puja in Bihar.

The party submitted that elections dates in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Kerala were advanced by the Election Commission on the basis of religious events whereas the Bihar polls did not see a similar treatment despite the Chhath Puja festival.

By-elections will be held in Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj and Imamganj assembly seats on November 13.