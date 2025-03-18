SC Judges to Visit Manipur Relief Camps on March 22: Nalsa

New Delhi: Supreme Court’s Justice B.R. Gavai and five other judges would visit the relief camps in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on March 22, the National Legal Services Authority (Nalsa) has said.

Over 200 people were killed, several hundreds injured and thousands displaced since ethnic violence first broke out in the state on May 3, 2023 when a “tribal solidarity march” was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for scheduled tribe status.

Nalsa said Justice Gavai, also the executive chairman of Nalsa, along with top court judges Justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, M.M. Sundresh, K.V. Viswanathan and N. Kotiswar Singh would visit relief camps on the occasion of the duodecennial celebrations of the Manipur High Court.

“Nearly two years after the devastating sectarian violence of May 3, 2023, which led to the loss of hundreds of lives and displaced over 50,000 people, many continue to seek refuge in relief camps across Manipur,” the Nalsa said in its March 17 press release.