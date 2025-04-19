SC Halts Nashik Dargah Demolition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted a Nashik Municipal Corporation notice ordering the demolition of the Hazrat Saatpeer Sayed Baba dargah and asked the Bombay High Court to explain why the shrine’s plea was not listed for nearly 10 days.

A bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi issued the interim stay on the civic body’s April 1 demolition notice after senior advocate Navin Pahwa told the court that the dargah committee’s writ petition, filed in the High Court on 7 April, had still not been scheduled for hearing.

“Given the counsel’s statement that daily attempts were made to obtain a listing, we consider the matter extraordinary,” the bench said, directing the Bombay High Court registrar‑general to submit a report on the petition’s listing history. The case will now be heard on 21 April.

The court also sought responses from the Nashik Municipal Corporation and other authorities, citing the urgency of preventing potential demolition of a religious structure.