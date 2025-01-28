SC grants custody parole to Tahir Hussain for Delhi Assembly polls

In a significant development, the Supreme Court of India has granted custody parole to former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain, who is currently facing charges in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. Hussain, who has been in judicial custody, was allowed parole to campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. The court's decision came after Hussain's legal team sought permission to allow him to participate in electioneering activities on the grounds of his political and public responsibilities.

Tahir Hussain is one of the key accused in the violent riots that erupted in Delhi in February 2020, and he has been charged with inciting violence, rioting, and various other offenses. Despite his ongoing trial, the court allowed him to go on parole, subject to conditions, including his return to custody after the campaign period ends.

The Supreme Court's decision has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising the move as a step towards ensuring a fair democratic process, while others have criticized it, citing the severity of the charges against Hussain. The ruling has raised questions about the balance between an accused's right to campaign and the seriousness of criminal charges in politically sensitive cases.

This development will likely add to the tension surrounding the Delhi Assembly elections, as political rivals weigh in on the implications of Hussain's parole for his participation in the electoral process.