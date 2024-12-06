SC grants bail to 8 in 1987 Hashimpura massacre case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to eight convicts in the infamous 1987 Hashimpura massacre case of 38 persons by the personnel of the Provincial Armed Constabulary.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih took note of the submissions of senior advocate Amit Anand Tiwari, appearing for four convicts, that they are suffering prolonged incarceration after the Delhi High Court reversed their acquittal by the trial court in the case.

