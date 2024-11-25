SC Gives Centre 4 Weeks to Decide on Rajoana's Mercy Petition

The Supreme Court of India has granted the central government four weeks to decide on the mercy petition of Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict involved in the 1995 assassination of Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh. The court’s decision, issued on November 23, 2024, came after Rajoana’s legal team and advocates argued that his execution had been repeatedly delayed and that the mercy petition deserved timely attention.

Rajoana, a member of the Khalistan Commando Force, was arrested in 1995 for his role in the bombing that killed Beant Singh, who was known for his tough stance against militancy in Punjab. Rajoana was sentenced to death for his involvement in the attack, but his execution has faced multiple postponements. Legal challenges and pleas for clemency have prevented his hanging, and his case has sparked considerable debate over the fairness and timing of capital punishment.

Over the years, there have been several calls for clemency from various sections of society, including some political leaders and human rights organizations, who argue that the death penalty in such cases should be reconsidered. The family of Beant Singh, however, has expressed the view that Rajoana should face the consequences of his actions. The delay in his execution has raised concerns about the government's stance on capital punishment and the process of reviewing mercy petitions in high-profile cases.

Rajoana's legal team argued that his petition had been pending for several years and that the prolonged uncertainty was unjust. They requested that the government expedite its decision on the matter. In response, the Supreme Court has now given the Centre four weeks to take a final call. The Court’s order underscores the importance of timely resolution in matters concerning the death penalty.

Rajoana's case is seen as a significant example of the legal and moral complexities surrounding capital punishment in India. It reflects the delicate balance between law enforcement, political considerations, and the judicial process in handling high-profile mercy petitions. As the four-week deadline approaches, all eyes will be on the Centre’s decision regarding Rajoana’s fate.