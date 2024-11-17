SC dismisses plea for central law to protect medical professionals

The Supreme Court of India, in a significant ruling, dismissed the plea for a central law to protect medical professionals from violence. The plea, filed by a group of medical associations, argued that a nationwide law was necessary to provide better safety measures for doctors and healthcare workers, given the rising incidents of violence against them in hospitals across India.

However, the Court observed that existing state-level laws and regulations, such as the Indian Penal Code and specific state-enacted acts, already provide adequate protection. The Court further noted that violence against medical professionals should be treated as a serious crime, and the focus should be on enforcing existing laws more effectively.

This decision follows an increasing number of reports highlighting assaults on doctors, especially in emergency wards, often by patients' relatives frustrated with medical outcomes. The ruling has sparked mixed reactions, with some supporting the stance on localized legislation, while others argue that a uniform, stronger central law is crucial for comprehensive protection and deterrence across the country.

The Court's verdict reflects its belief that it is primarily the responsibility of state governments to take appropriate action in addressing these concerns, including the creation of effective enforcement mechanisms. It remains to be seen whether this will prompt states to take further action or lead to calls for reconsideration of a nationwide approach.