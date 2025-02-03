SC directs CFSL to report on leaked audio tapes featuring Manipur CM

The Supreme Court of India on Monday directed the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) to submit a report on the leaked audio tapes allegedly featuring Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. The tapes, which have stirred significant controversy, reportedly capture Singh's voice claiming that the ethnic violence in Manipur was instigated at his insistence.

The tapes, which surfaced publicly last week, have caused a storm in the state and beyond, with political and social leaders demanding clarity over the authenticity of the recordings. The audio, purportedly of the Chief Minister, includes statements that seem to suggest that he played a direct role in instigating the ethnic clashes that have led to widespread violence and turmoil in the northeastern state.

In response to the growing public outrage and concerns over the content of the tapes, the Supreme Court took suo-motu cognizance of the matter and ordered the CFSL, India’s premier forensic body, to analyze the audio and ascertain its authenticity. The bench, which included Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, emphasized the urgency of the issue, given the seriousness of the allegations and the potential impact on public trust and governance.

The ethnic violence in Manipur, which began earlier in the year, has claimed numerous lives and displaced thousands. The state has been grappling with ethnic tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities, which have sparked protests and violent clashes. Allegations of the state's failure to maintain law and order have been leveled against the government, and the leaked tapes, if proven genuine, could further deepen the crisis.

The petitioners in the case have sought an independent inquiry into the matter, demanding that the Chief Minister be held accountable for his role, if any, in exacerbating the violence. They argue that if the tapes are authenticated, it would point to a clear misuse of power and authority, which could have long-term repercussions for the stability of the state.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister has denied the authenticity of the tapes and has dismissed the claims as part of a political conspiracy. However, the Supreme Court’s intervention has prompted calls for transparency and justice, as the nation watches closely how this sensitive issue unfolds.

The CFSL has been instructed to submit its report by the end of the week, and the court has set a hearing date to discuss further proceedings. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing political and social crisis in Manipur.