SC delivers four separate verdicts in AMU minority status case

New Delhi: A seven-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Friday delivered four separate judgements in the Aligarh Muslim University minority status case.

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, who headed the bench, said there were four separate opinions, including three dissenting verdicts. The CJI said he has written the majority verdict for himself and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra. Justice Chandrachud said Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma have penned their separate dissenting verdicts. The pronouncement of verdict is underway.