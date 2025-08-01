SC Declines Plea on AP Court Relocation

New Delhi: Underscoring the need for "justice at the doorsteps," the Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea against the shifting of a sessions court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justice K. Vinod Chandran observed, “Whenever a new court is established, the lawyers always oppose. Courts are not only for lawyers, they are primarily for litigants. We are talking about justice at the doorsteps, gram nyayalayas, etc.”

Sensing the mood of the bench, the petitioner, Buragadda Ashok Kumar, withdrew the plea.

The petition had challenged the Andhra Pradesh High Court’s decision to transfer the VI Additional District and Sessions Court from Machilipatnam to Avanigadda.

While dismissing the Machilipatnam Bar Association’s objection to the relocation, the High Court had noted that although the move might cause some inconvenience to local lawyers, it would ultimately serve the broader interests of the litigants.