SC asks petitioner to approach EC on applying POSH Act to political parties

The Supreme Court on Monday directed a petitioner seeking the application of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition, and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) to political parties across the country to first approach the Election Commission with the plea.A bench comprising Justice Surya Kant and Justice Manmohan disposed of the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Supreme Court lawyer Yogamaya M. G., granting her the liberty to approach a judicial forum if the grievance is not effectively addressed by the ECI."The petition is disposed of with liberty to petitioner to approach competent authority. In case the petitioner's grievance is not effectively addressed, she shall be at liberty to approach a judicial forum in accordance with law," the court observed, reports Live Law.The bench also noted that the Kerala High Court had previously ruled that political parties are not bound by the POSH Act and highlighted that the judgment remains unchallenged.This decision comes amidst growing calls for accountability and safe workplace practices within political organizations. Currently, legal limitations exclude political parties from the purview of the POSH Act.