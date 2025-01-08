Say no to illegal Chinese manja: Citizens encouraged to celebrate compassionate Sankranti

Chinese manja continues to threaten Sankranti kite-flying experience (Photo: P.Surendra) Chinese manja continues to threaten Sankranti kite-flying experience (Photo: P.Surendra)

Hyderabad:�As Makar Sankranti approaches, animal protection organization, Humane Society International/India (HSI/India) is urging citizens across India to celebrate a cruelty-free Makar Sankranti by refraining from the use of synthetic or “Chinese manja” used for kite flying. “Chinese manja” is the term used for strings coated with crushed glass and are dangerously sharp and have been known to cut through the skin of birds, animals, and humans - causing fatal injuries.

Every year, thousands of birds suffer from injuries, some fatal, due to entanglement in these hazardous strings. As per data shared by Jivdaya Charitable Trust, an Ahmedabad NGO, approximately 4,000 birds were injured in Ahmedabad in 2024 alone. Likewise in Mumbai, more than 1,000 birds were reported injured in just two days in the same year. The dangers of synthetic manja extend to humans as well, causing injuries to motorcyclists and children. In 2024, there were multiple cases of serious injuries and death, including the tragic death of a 7-year-old boy in Madhya Pradesh.

Despite the National Green Tribunal’s ban on the use of Chinese manja in 2017, the sale and use of this hazardous material persists across various parts of India. Alokparna Sengupta, managing director, HSI/India said: “This disregard for the law is troubling as it turns a joyous occasion into a death trap for birds, animals and humans. Not only does this jeopardize public safety and animal welfare, but it highlights the urgent need for authorities to enforce stricter measures. At the same time, we urge the citizens to celebrate a compassionate Makar Sankranti. When you are out shopping for this sankranti, please buy cotton threads to fly your kite. Do not pay for something which is not only illegal but also cruel and can injure and kill those around you.

In addition to animal suffering, synthetic manja poses a significant environmental threat. Since it is non-biodegradable, it can stay in the environment for years, causing lasting pollution. Often discarded in public spaces and water bodies, it endangers wildlife and marine life, as animals may become entangled in it or mistake it for food, leading to severe injuries or death.

HSI/India calls on citizens, communities and local authorities to make the festival safer and more compassionate for all. The organization urges people to: -

Use eco-friendly manja: Traditional cotton threads, once commonly used for kite flying, are safe for both humans and animals and do not contribute to environmental damage.

Report the illegal sale of Chinese manja: If you come across any vendors selling it, inform the local police authorities immediately.�

Keep a list of bird helplines handy: If you come across an injured bird, immediately contact the nearest helpline in your area.�

Be mindful of waste: Dispose of kite strings and materials responsibly, avoiding littering in public spaces, roads and water bodies.

Facts:

- Makar Sankranti is a widely celebrated festival across India and kite flying is considered an integral part of the festival. Traditionally, cotton threads were used to fly kites. However, with time, synthetic, glass-coated manjas have taken over.

- It is common to spot cut pieces of manjas hanging in the air, caught on pillars, trees and other surfaces.

- The glass and metal coating on manja makes it a conductor of electricity. It often winds up on electrical poles, becoming a tangible source of electrocution causing fatalities to birds and humans.

- As per Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita 2023, the use of Chinese manja is considered a punishable offense with a fine of Rs 5,000 or imprisonment up to one year.