Say goodbye to reading glasses, read to know more

The Drug Controller General of India, India's drug regulatory authority, has approved a novel treatment aimed at relieving millions of people with presbyopia—a common age-related vision condition that generally affects adults over 40, of their need for reading glasses.



The Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has already given the pharmaceutical company approval for the eye drop.

Entod Pharmaceuticals, a Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company has developed PresVu Eye Drops, which are touted as a breakthrough in the treatment of presbyopia.

Entod Pharmaceuticals has submitted a patent application for the process and manufacturing of PresVu.

Globally 1.09 billion to 1.80 billion people are estimated to suffer from presbyopia, according to a report.

PresVu is India's first eye drop, specifically for those with presbyopia who have to wear glasses to read.

Presbyopia is an age-related condition, that makes difficult it for people to focus on near objects. It occurs naturally with aging as the eye's ability to focus declines.

Reading glasses, contact lenses, and surgery have long been used to treat presbyopia; however, the eye drop is an innovative alternative that augments near vision within 15 minutes.

A person's quality of life can be greatly impacted by this condition, which can make it difficult for them to carry out daily activities and maintain their way of life. Many people find out, they have presbyopia when they attempt to hold reading objects at arm's length to see clearly. A simple examination of the eyes can easily identify this condition.

Dr. Dhananjay Bakhle, PresVu's clinical potential, "This eye drop offers presbyopia sufferers a non-invasive alternative that does away with the necessity for reading glasses."

"PresVu has been created through years of research and development. Its approval by DCGI is a major step in our mission to transform eye care in India," Nikhil K Masurkar, CEO of Entod Pharmaceuticals.

“This new option is set to greatly improve the quality of life for many. It’s important to monitor symptoms and seek medical advice if blurry close-up vision interferes with reading,” the statement said.

As per the pharmacy, Entod's formula helps lubricate the eyes, which is a benefit the patient receives in addition to relief from reading glasses. The formula quickly adjusts to the pH of tears due to the cutting-edge dynamic buffer technology. Its effects last longer, and the eyes also remain safe during this time.