Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses Delhi police of barricading polling stations
Saurabh Bharadwaj alleges Delhi Police blocked polling stations in AAP strongholds, restricting voter access
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police had placed barricades 200 meters away from polling stations in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongholds, restricting vehicle movement. Bharadwaj claimed this was happening at locations like Chirag Delhi, where bikes, scooters, and cars were not allowed near polling booths.
Expressing concern on X, he questioned how elderly and disabled voters would manage to walk such a distance to cast their votes. Bharadwaj also called on the Election Commission and Delhi Police to clarify under which law this was being enforced.
Delhi has around 1.56 crore eligible voters, with the election witnessing a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP is seeking a third straight term, while the BJP is making a strong push to reclaim power after over 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, is striving for a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.