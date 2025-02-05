Saurabh Bharadwaj accuses Delhi police of barricading polling stations

Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday alleged that the Delhi Police had placed barricades 200 meters away from polling stations in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongholds, restricting vehicle movement. Bharadwaj claimed this was happening at locations like Chirag Delhi, where bikes, scooters, and cars were not allowed near polling booths.

Delhi Police at AAP strongholds has barricaded the polling station at 200 metres. It’s there at Chirag Delhi polling station.



No bike scooter car allowed.



How will people vote ?



Will old and handicap walk 200 meters to vote ?@ECISVEEP & @CPDelhi should show under what law… — Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 5, 2025

Expressing concern on X, he questioned how elderly and disabled voters would manage to walk such a distance to cast their votes. Bharadwaj also called on the Election Commission and Delhi Police to clarify under which law this was being enforced.

Delhi has around 1.56 crore eligible voters, with the election witnessing a triangular contest between AAP, BJP, and Congress. AAP is seeking a third straight term, while the BJP is making a strong push to reclaim power after over 25 years. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, is striving for a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the last two elections.



