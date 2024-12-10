Satyendar Jain files defamation suit against MP Bansuri Swaraj

New Delhi:�Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has filed a defamation suit against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj, accusing her of damaging his reputation through remarks made during a television interview. The Rouse Avenue Court will hear the defamation complaint on Tuesday.�

Jain alleged that Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory statements during an interview broadcast on October 5, 2023. He claimed the remarks, including allegations that ₹3 crores, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins were recovered from his residence, were false, baseless, and politically motivated. He further accused Swaraj of defaming him by labeling him “corrupt” and “fraud” in addition to making other malicious statements.

According to Jain, the accusations were intended to damage his reputation and gain political advantage. He asserted that the statements caused significant harm to his personal and professional standing, affecting his role as a public representative and his social and familial relationships.

The defamation suit seeks an unconditional apology from Swaraj and damages for the alleged harm caused by her remarks. Jain’s legal team argued that the claims were "reckless, false, and without evidence," intended to mislead the public and discredit his political career.

Bansuri Swaraj, BJP MP and daughter of late former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, has not yet responded to the defamation suit officially. BJP leaders have previously stood by their allegations, accusing AAP leaders of corruption and misuse of power.

The court will now examine the case and decide on issuing notices to Swaraj. This legal dispute is the latest development in the ongoing political rivalry between AAP and the BJP.