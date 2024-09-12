Sanjay Raut questions CJI's impartiality after Modi visits for Ganpati puja

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has raised his concerns about the impartiality of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud following PM Modi's visit to the CJI's house for Ganpati Puja. Raut, through his statements, tried to cast doubt on the Chief Justice's ability to deliver a fair judgement in the ongoing Maharashtra case, where Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu has challenged the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. The ruling held that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction is the 'real' Shiv Sena.During the Ganpati festival, Prime Minister Modi visited the Chief Justice's residence, where they jointly performed an Aarti.Raut questioned this interaction and said, "Look, it is Ganpati festival. How many people's houses has the Prime Minister visited so far? I don't have the information. Ganesh festival is celebrated in many places in Delhi, but the Prime Minister went to the Chief Justice's house, and the Prime Minister and the Chief Justice together performed the Aarti."Raut's claims his concerns arise from the fact that the Maharashtra case, involving allegations against the current state government, is under Chief Justice Chandrachud's review.He said, "Our knowledge of God is such that if the custodians of the Constitution meet political leaders in this manner, then people have doubts." He further argued that the Prime Minister, who is a party in the case, should not have such close interactions with the Chief Justice.According to Raut, the Chief Justice should recuse himself from the case as his 'relations' with the head of the central government are 'openly visible'.Raut also added, "Dates have been given one after the other for the last three years. An illegal government is running." He criticised the breaking up of parties like the NCP and Shiv Sena and accused the Prime Minister of taking an interest in maintaining the Maharashtra government to 'save it.'Raut also reiterated his call for Chief Justice Chandrachud to distance himself from the case.The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said, "It seems to me that there is a tradition that in such cases, if there is a party and the judge has or is seen to have any relation with it, then he dissociates himself from that case. So, I feel that Chandrachud sahab (sir) should dissociate himself from it (real Shiv-Sena case)."