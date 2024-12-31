Sanjay Majhi Bags Bronze at NTPC Archery Championship 2024

Lanjigarh (Kalahandi, Odisha): Sanjay Majhi, a promising young archer from Vedanta Sports Program, has won a bronze medal in the Indian Round category at the prestigious NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation) Senior National Archery Championship 2024.

Sanjay Majhi’s achievement concludes Odisha’s 21-year quest for a senior category national medal in archery and making it a moment of pride for the state and Vedanta’s Sports Program.

Speaking on this achievement, Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, CEO of Vedanta Alumina Business, said, “Our sports development initiatives in Lanjigarh are aligned with our mission to create opportunities for local youth and enabling them to shine on national and global platforms. We are immensely proud of Sanjay Majhi and his coach SimanchalKadarka, who was also part of our sports program, for this historic win, and we aim to see many more champions emerging from this program in the years to come.”

Since its inception in 2018, Vedanta Sports Program has been a beacon of hope for young athletes in Odisha’s tribal-dominated Kalahandi district. With a focus on archery and karate, the initiative provides comprehensive support to budding athletes, including expert coaching, modern equipment, uniforms, and logistical support.

More than 300 athletes have benefited from the program so far with 110 currently undergoing professional training in archery and karate.