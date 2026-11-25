Hardnews editor Sanjay Kapoor has been re-elected president of the Editors Guild of India for 2026-27, the Guild's election committee announced.Kapoor first took over as president in November last year, succeeding Anant Nath.

Amit Baruah, former managing editor of The Hindu, was elected general secretary, succeeding Raghavan Srinivasan. Article 14 managing editor Betwa Sharma was elected treasurer, succeeding Teresa Rehman.

The election committee announced the results on Saturday at the Guild's annual general meeting in Delhi. The committee was convened by India Today consulting editor Rajdeep Sardesai, with former Sakal Media Group consulting editor Vijay Naik as a member.

The Guild was founded in 1978, in the aftermath of the Emergency, to defend press freedom and raise editorial standards. Veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar was its founding president.