Sanjauli Mosque Row: As protests intensify, police use water canons, lathicharge protestors

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): As the protest over the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area intensified, police personnel on Wednesday used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge to disperse protestors heading towards the Sanjauli area of Shimla.

Protestors removed the first layer of barricading and clashed with the security forces while entering the Dhalli Tunnel East portal during their protest march.

The protests have been called by Hindu organizations over the alleged illegal construction of Sanjauli mosque.

One of the protestors criticised the state government after police used water cannons and resorted to lathicharge upon them.

"Regarding the illegal construction, we have seen that Himachal Government Minister Anirudh Singh has said that the construction is unauthorised and should be taken down.... 'Aaj, Himachal Pradesh ke mukhya mantri ne Hindu samaj ke sath khilwad karte hue mahilaon aur Hindu samaj pe lathi-charged kiya'... The Hindu community was on its way to Sanjauli for a peaceful protest but the police of the Sukhu government used lathi-charge upon and dispersed us..," said a protestor.

Earlier in the day, protestors, including members of some Hindu organisations, gathered in the Dhalli area of Shimla and held a protest against the alleged illegal construction. Ahead of the protest, heavy police forces were deployed at the Dhalli Tunnel East in Shimla.

Several citizens and members of Hindu organisations, particularly from the Civil Society Devbhoomi Sangathan, joined the protests, displaying the tricolour in their hands and raising slogans as they moved towards Sanjauli.

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh said that the protests should not affect the peace in he area and that the state government would take action if the mosque is illegal.

"The situation is very clear. Everyone has the right to protest peacefully and Govt too has said this but there should not arise a situation which would affect the peaceful situation there. So Police have taken preventive measures. Sec 163 has been imposed there and the area has to be turned into a Police camp so that no situation arises which would raise questions on the law and order in the state. As far as the construction of that illegal structure is concerned, the matter is sub-judice, Govt will take a decision after hearing. We have clearly said that if it is found to be illegal, action will definitely be taken and it will be demolished. But that is a step that will be taken once the order of the Municipal Commissioner comes, it will not be right to take action before that," Vikramaditya Singh said.

Media advisor to Himachal Pradesh CM Naresh Chauhan, said that the BJP wanted to make this a Hindu-Muslim issue but it was a question of law and order.

"All the people that have gathered, I know them personally. These 20-25 people are BJP workers and they have contested elections on BJP tickets... The BJP wants to make this a national issue but the reality is that this is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. It is a law and order situation and the law will take its course... The CM has said that any action that needs to be taken related to any unauthorised construction, will be taken... Some people who see a political opportunity in this will not get support... The government has said that they will keep a track record of the people coming from outside, to make sure that there are no bad elements," Naresh Chauhan said.

"Everyone understands how some people are trying to make it an issue for their gain. The issue is of an unauthorised construction, the law is taking its course and the matter is in the commissioner court. Connecting the issue with a mosque controversy is not right... The locals have not come out. Some BJP workers are raising slogans 2 km away from Sanjauli. They tried to gather public support through social media but that has not happened... People understand the real issue," he added.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh Assembly Jairam Thakur slammed the Sukhu government saying that the state was delaying action against the alleged illegal construction.�