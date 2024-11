Bhubaneswar: Renowned sand artist Manas Sahoo congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his remarkable victory with a special sand animation.

The one-minute, 30-second animation took Sahoo three hours to complete and features the caption, "Welcome Back, Donald Trump, to the White House." The video, created at Sahoo’s Sand Animation Studio in Puri, Odisha, has received widespread appreciation from viewers online.