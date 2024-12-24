Sand Artist Spreads Save Nature Message on Christmas Eve

Puri (Odisha): On the eve of Christmas, renowned international sand artist Manas Sahoo used his artistry to share a powerful message of peace and environmental consciousness. At the Manas Sahoo Sand Art Park, located near the Lighthouse beach in Puri, Sahoo unveiled stunning sand sculptures dedicated to the spirit of Christmas.

The sand park, which features intricate sculptures, carries significant global messages such as “Save Nature” and “World Peace.”

Sahoo’s craftsmanship took ten days to complete, with each sculpture meticulously designed to convey the importance of environmental protection and harmony among nations.

Among the three major sand statues, the Santa Claus sculpture stood out as a remarkable highlight. Measuring 15 feet in width and 5 feet in height, this impressive artwork took a dedicated 7 hours to complete. Through this art, Sahoo sent a heartfelt "Merry Christmas" to the world, encouraging people to come together to preserve nature and promote peace.