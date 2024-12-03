Sambhal violence was pre-planned: Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed the violence in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh was well-planned and aimed at disturbing communal harmony in a place that has long been a symbol of brotherhood.He also claimed that the court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid could hurt the 'Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb' of the country.



Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, the MP from Kannauj said Sambhal is known for its brotherhood and this "well-planned" violence has impacted that harmony.

"The incident that took place was a planned conspiracy. The BJP and its allies have been talking about digging and their repeated talks of digging (the area) will hurt the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of the country," Yadav said.

He alleged the Sambhal administration acted in haste and demanded suspension of the officers concerned and filing of a case against them.

"This government doesn't respect the Constitution," the SP leader charged.

On November 19, a court of civil judge (senior division) of Sambhal passed an ex-parte order for a survey of the mosque by an advocate commissioner after taking note of a plea of the Hindu side which claimed the mosque was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526 after demolishing a temple.

On November 24, violence broke out in the area, leaving four people dead and many more injured.�