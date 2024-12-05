Sambhal Violence: 400 Identified, Posters of Accused to Be Put Up

The violence broke out during a court-mandated survey of the mosque, sparking protests that escalated into stone-pelting, arson, and attacks on law enforcement personnel. The unrest left several people injured, including police officers, and caused significant damage to public and private property.

DM Pensiya stated that the accused were identified using CCTV footage, videos, and other evidence. "Posters with images of those involved in the violence will be displayed at public places to help identify those still at large," he said. The district administration has urged residents to cooperate by providing information about the individuals in the posters.

The DM also revealed that properties of key suspects are being attached under the Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Property Act. This move aims to hold the perpetrators accountable for the damage caused during the riots.

The decision to put up posters comes as part of a broader effort to maintain law and order in the district. "This step will deter further violence and ensure those responsible face consequences for their actions," DM Pensiya added.

While some have praised the administration's swift action, civil rights groups have expressed concerns over the public shaming of accused individuals, warning it could violate privacy and due process rights.

The situation in Sambhal remains tense but under control, with heavy police deployment in the area. Authorities are working to restore normalcy while continuing investigations to ensure all those responsible are brought to justice.