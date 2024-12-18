Sambhal Muslims demolish homes after ancient temple discovery

“We can at least save some of our belongings. If the administration demolishes it, nothing will be left,” said a resident anonymously, as reported by The Times of India.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation continued raids in Sambhal. On Tuesday, a smart meter was installed at Samajwadi Party MP Zia-Ur Rahman’s house after he was served a notice for alleged illegal construction. Power theft amounting to ₹1.3 crore has been detected in dozens of homes, with anti-theft operations ongoing under police protection, particularly near the Jama Mosque.

The anti-encroachment drive intensified after violent clashes on November 24 during a court-ordered Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid. The violence left five dead and injured over 20 police officers. The survey followed claims that the mosque was built on the ruins of a Hindu temple allegedly demolished during the Mughal era.

The Supreme Court has since halted trial court proceedings against the mosque pending a hearing in the Allahabad High Court. Nearby, a well discovered near the mosque has been sealed, and excavation is underway, with heavy police deployment to maintain order.

The "ancient" Shri Kartik Mahadev Temple, uncovered during the drive, reopened on December 13. Authorities revealed the temple had been locked since 1978 and contained a Shivling, Lord Hanuman's idol, and three damaged idols in its well. Carbon dating of the temple and well has been sought to determine their origins.