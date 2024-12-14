Sambhal DM orders removal of encroachments near Shahi Jama Masjid

Sambhal: In response to recent unrest, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia has initiated an extensive anti-encroachment drive targeting the Shahi Jama Masjid area. The operation aims to eliminate unauthorized structures obstructing roads, sewers, and water bodies, with a focus on restoring public spaces and ensuring safety.

The drive, set to continue for two to three months, has already led to the registration of over 1,200 First Information Reports (FIRs) against encroachers. Additionally, the electricity department has imposed fines exceeding ₹5 crore and registered more than 1,200 cases of power theft in the region.

This initiative follows violent clashes on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, which resulted in four fatalities. The survey was conducted after claims that the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing temple.

The district administration's current efforts aim to restore order and prevent further disturbances in the area.