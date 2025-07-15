‘Sambhaji Brigade’ Leader Attacked

Mumbai: The attack on Sambhaji Brigade leader Pravin Gaikwad has triggered a stir in Maharashtra politics with opposition parties alleging the assailants were the BJP activists. However, Maharashtra minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule claimed the BJP has nothing to do with the attack.

Raising the issue in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, Congress legislative party leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that Gaikwad was fatally attacked, dragged out of his car, and his face was blackened. He claimed it was an attempt on Gaikwad’s life.

Gaikwad was manhandled and ink was hurled on him allegedly by activists of an organisation called ‘Shivdharm Foundation’ over his reported remarks on Swami Samarth, who is believed to be a reincarnation of Shree Dattatreya, at Akkalkot village in Solapur district on Sunday. A viral video shows Gaikwad being pulled out of his car and manhandled by a group of people. The protesters had also objected to Gaikwad terming Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as ‘Sambhaji.’ They demanded that the Sambhaji Brigade be renamed as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Brigade.

After the incident, police booked Deepak Kate and six other members of Shivdharm Foundation under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for rioting and detained them. They were later allowed to go after the police served them notices.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asked if the government will book the attackers under the newly enacted Public Safety Act. Another Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare, in a post on social media, alleged that the attack on Gaikwad and the attackers were active BJP office bearers.

“The accused Deepak Kate, who attacked Praveen Gaikwad, is a criminal with a record. He is an active BJP office bearer and close to Bawankule,” Andhare said.

Several photos and videos featuring Bawankule with Kate also surfaced on social media. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar claimed Kate was active in the BJP's youth wing.

Gaikwad also said that there was an attempt on his life, saying that moral responsibility lies with the Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “The attacker belongs to the BJP. No action will be taken against him. The sections that should have been imposed on him have not been applied. I still face a threat, but I will not seek police protection,” he said.

However, Bawankule on Monday asserted the BJP has nothing to do with the attack on Gaikwad. Asked about claims of BJP supporting Kate, Bawankule said in Nagpur, “Kate should not have acted in such a manner with Pravin Gaikwad and the BJP does not approve of his action. An accused is always an accused, irrespective of his party.”

Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar said whoever was responsible for the incident will face action. “The government will not protect anyone,” he said.