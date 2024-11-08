Salman Khan's security upped amid series of death threats

Mumbai Police beefed up security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan following fresh death threats to the star.

On top of the government granted security, the 58-year-old star also engaged the services of a private security firm, claim reports.� �

According to officials, the fresh threat to the actor was sent to Mumbai traffic police's WhatsApp helpline on Thursday night, where the sender demanded Rs 5 crore on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Earlier, Khan had received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. While Bishnoi himself is lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati jail for cases including attempted murder and extortion.

In April this year, suspected members of his gang opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home.

Weeks after that, Navi Mumbai Police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan while on his way to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

Security beefed up:

Salman Khan, who is currently stationed in Hyderabad for shooting of his upcoming movie 'Sikandar', has a four layered�security, claim reports.

A video from Hyderabad surfaced online with Salman Khan walking with a tight security of 60-70 personnel that includes NSG commandos, police officials and private personnel. The hotel, where the actor was staying was also given a high level of security, and guests could only meet him after thorough checking.�

Meanwhile, measures by Mumbai Police include upping security at the actor's residence, regular patrolling, etc.

Moreover, a crime branch team along with cyber security experts are monitoring the situation to prevent such incidents. An investigation is already underway to determine if the messages are really linked to the Bishnoi Gang or someone sent it for fun.

The police are also in touch with other law enforcement agencies to get quick leads about any threats to the actor.