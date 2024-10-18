Salman Khan Receives Death Threat

Mumbai Traffic Police on its WhatsApp number received a threatening message, in which Rs 5 crore was demanded from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, reported news agency ANI citing Mumbai Police.



The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."



Mumbai Police has launched an investigation into the matter.



NCP leader Baba Siddique, a close associate of Salman Khan, was shot dead on October 12 outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office at Bandra in Mumbai. The police have so far arrested four people.