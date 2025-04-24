Salim: Pahalgam Attack a Planned Massacre, BJP Playing It Communally

Kolkata/Berhampore: Calling the deadly terror attack on a group of tourists at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir a “planned massacre”, West Bengal CPI(M) state secretary Mohammad Salim on Thursday accused the BJP of fanning public anger communally.

He said, "It is nothing but a planned massacre. Why did it happen? Why wasn't there an army patrolling on the fateful day? If I raise these questions, will I become a traitor!? While President Draupadi Murmu cancelled her programme, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also cut short his Saudi Arabia visit to return home in wake of the incident. But why wasn't the defence strengthened at Pahalgam since J&K is a union territory?”

Mr Salim added, “The BJP and the central government are fanning common people’s anguish and trying to divert it in a communal way against a particular religion. But the real picture of a united India against cross border terrorism unfolds when Indian Army soldiers like Jhantu Ali Sheikh from Patharghata in Tehatta of Nadia lay down his life at Udhampur.”

Sheikh was a Havildar of the elite 6 PARA (Special Forces) battalion. He was posted at the 16 Corps of the Northern Command. The commando suffered bullet injuries when terrorists opened fire on him as he was carrying out a combing and search operation against them at Udhampur in J&K on Thursday morning. He succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital. Sheikh had joined the army 16 years ago.