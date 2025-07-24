Salary Withheld For College Staff In Odisha’s Cuttack Over ICC Report Lapses

Bhubaneswar: In a sweeping administrative action, Odisha’s Cuttack District Administration has ordered the withholding of salaries for staff at over 100 government and aided colleges for failing to submit mandatory reports related to their Internal Complaints Committees (ICCs). The heads of these institutions now face possible suspension if they do not comply within 24 hours.

The directive, issued by Cuttack District Collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on July 21, comes after repeated reminders were ignored by a majority of the 210 degree and higher secondary colleges under his jurisdiction.

Despite clear instructions, many institutions failed to submit critical details about their ICCs—including contact information, committee composition, the number of complaints received, and verification by the respective Principals.

Describing the situation as “most urgent,” the Collector’s office said in a letter: “Appropriate action may be taken against the heads of defaulting institutions by withholding the salary of the entire establishment.” It further warned that failure to submit the ICC reports within 24 hours would result in the suspension of the college heads concerned.

“No college will be allowed to delay compliance, especially in matters concerning women’s dignity and grievance redressal. Salaries will remain suspended until full compliance is ensured.” Collector Shinde told reporters.

Officials said the move is part of a wider state-level push to strengthen institutional accountability following recent incidents of sexual harassment and lapses in grievance redressal mechanisms across Odisha’s education sector.

“As of now, only Mahanga Women’s College has submitted a complete ICC compliance report. Many others are yet to respond. If they do not act in the next 24 to 48 hours, they may also face suspension,” Shinde said.